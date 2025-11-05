Kerala HC orders scientific probe into Sabarimala gold theft case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a scientific examination as part of its probe into the alleged gold plating irregularities at the Sabarimala temple.

The court authorised the SIT to collect gold samples from various sites to determine the exact quantity of gold "lost or misappropriated" during temple renovation works.

It also permitted an examination of the newly-installed sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil) door, amid suspicions of large-scale fraud during its replacement.

The directive came as the SIT submitted its latest progress report before the High Court. During the hearing, the court observed that serious irregularities had been alleged against contractor Unnikrishnan Potti, who was reportedly granted excessive freedom by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials while executing the gold-plating project.

The bench noted that several officials had allegedly supported Potti in various transactions and said such conduct raised grave concerns about oversight and accountability within the Board.

"The investigation must reach everyone who was part of the gold theft, directly or indirectly," the court remarked, stressing that the TDB's foremost duty was to safeguard the deity's property.

Significantly, the High Court also instructed the SIT to examine whether TDB officials could be brought under the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act, thereby widening the scope of the probe.

The alleged irregularities relate to the gold plating of the temple's sanctum doors and other structures undertaken as part of renovation efforts.

The controversy erupted when the gold quantity used reportedly failed to match official records, fuelling suspicions of large-scale misappropriation.

The probe, led by Additional Director General of Police H. Venkitesh, has so far resulted in the arrest of three persons - Potti, serving TDB official Murari Babu, and former official Sudheesh Kumar.

On Monday, the SIT questioned former TDB president and two-term commissioner N. Vasu, a CPI(M) sympathiser and close aide of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

With the Congress demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan and raising questions about former minister and CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran, the ruling party finds itself on the back foot.

The coming days are expected to be crucial, as the SIT may summon other CPI(M)-linked leaders, including former TDB presidents A. Padmakumar and Ananthagopan, and incumbent chief P. S. Prasanth.