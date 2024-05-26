Live
- CM Yogi’s work and influence makes Gorakhpur safe for Ravi Kishan
- Ayush Ministry to sensitise insurance companies for affordable healthcare
- District Election Officer, Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected the by-election distribution center for the Legislative Council Graduates
- Gaza aid deliveries restart from Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing
- Vote for strong govt, vote for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi
- With last phase of voting left, market volatility would increase
- Govt asks telecom providers to block incoming international spoofed calls
- Taiwan thanks the US, others for supporting peace in the region
- Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final
- Two girls drown in Kerala river
Just In
Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rain till May 29, issues yellow alert
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that heavy rains will continue in Kerala till May 29 and also issued a ‘yellow alert’ in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that heavy rains will continue in Kerala till May 29 and also issued a ‘yellow alert’ in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.
The IMD said that thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur in some places in Kerala on Sunday.
IMD has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till further notice. “Those living in coastal areas are advised to move to other safer places,” the IMD said.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also informed the fishermen to keep their fishing vessels and mechanised boats safe in the respective harbours to prevent them from drifting away into the sea.
The IMD said that the state will continue to witness heavy rains till May 29 due to the low-pressure area formed over the southeast Arabian Sea.
At least 13 people have lost their lives in Kerala due to the incessant rains which has also hit normal life. Around 230 people are staying in relief camps due to the water logging and inundation, leading to damage to the homes.
Rains have been lashing Kerala for the past week and several houses were damaged and roads inundated leading to traffic disruptions.
Several shops and commercial establishments in low-lying areas of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram have also been inundated.
KSDMA said that 15 houses have been fully damaged while 218 houses have been partially damaged due to heavy rains.