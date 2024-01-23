Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar vows to remain mum, finds Left tougher than Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-turned-politician Kerala Minister, KB Ganesh Kumar, appears to have realised that unlike in the Congress-led UDF, where he was a Minister, things in the Left Government are different and has decided to keep mum.

Kumar was sworn in as a Minister in December-end according to a pact in the ruling CPI-M that after two-and-half-years (from May 2021), he will replace State Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Kumar, 57, has been a legislator since 2001 and he was a minister in the Cabinet of Congress leader AK Antony in 2001, but made way for his father after a few years.

He was again in the Oommen Chandy Cabinet in 2016 but following a domestic issue with his then wife, he quit and since then he had been upset with the UDF.

Finally, he, along with his father, moved into the Left Democratic Front.

Kumar is known for his brusque style of functioning and while in the UDF he gave a tough time to Oommen Chandy.

As soon as he became a Minister under Pinarayi Vijayan, he had a run-in with his predecessor Raju over an issue concerning E-buses in the state transport department.

This brush with Raju left many in the CPI-M, including Chief Minister Vijayan red-faced and when he persisted, the CPI-M state Secretary, MV Govindan, made it clear to him, that he has to calm down.

On Tuesday, a mellowed-down Kumar blamed the media and said that he would not say anything and his officials would be communicating with everyone.

“I stand by my position on the E-bus and from now on I will not take any decisions and the officials will be communicating with everyone,” said a peeved Kumar.