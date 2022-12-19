Kerala Saw A Successful Startup Mission's And Attracted Investors

On December 15 in Kovalam, Kerala, the third iteration of the two-day "Huddle Global" summit organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) got under way. The conference intends to showcase the prosperous startup ecosystem of the southern state in front of a significant number of international players. Additionally, it aims to give Keralan startups a number of opportunities.



With a focus on the breadth of entrepreneurial opportunities available globally and the availability of financial and technical support for businesses aiming to accelerate their development and reach, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opened the largest tech summit in Asia.

According to CM Vijayan, Kerala is in the vanguard of India's startup ecosystem, who spoke at the event's opening. He added that over the next five years, Kerala hopes to construct an Emerging Tech Startup cluster, create 15,000 firms, and generate 2 lakh jobs.

The "Grand Kerala Startup Challenge," a funding programme for businesses at the scale-up stage, has been approved by the Kerala government. The Kerala Startup Mission, the state government's official organisation for startup-related events and programmes, is in charge of its administration.

The event's centrepiece, the "Grand Kerala Startup Challenge," offered a prize of 50 lakh to the victor. All KSUM-registered startups are eligible to participate in the competition. Seminars for startups including "Pitch It Right," "Tigers Claw," "Marketing Madness," "Close the Deal," "Meet the Game Changer," and "Super Coders" are offered during the conclave. For this year's Huddle Global meet, over 800 startups have signed up.