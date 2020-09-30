Kerala sees new daily Coronavirus high with over 8K cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala saw a new daily Covid-19 tally on Wednesday, as 8,830 people tested positive for coronavirus.

The day also saw 63,682 samples being sent for testing, which is also an all-time high.

At present, the state has 67,061 active cases, while 1,28,224 people have been cured so far.

Ernakulam district on Wednesday recorded the most cases, at 1,056, racing ahead of the Thiruvanthapuram district.

Another 23 deaths were reported, taking the state's toll to 742, while the total hotspots now number 660.

Across the state, 2,40,884 people are under observation, including 29,590 in various hospitals.