Kerala to Tamil Nadu travel will need COVID-19 negative report

According to Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, from August 5, Chennai passengers traveling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu must present an RT-PCR test negative certificate. It is mandatory for the passengers arriving by any means of transportation should have their RT-PCR negative report with them. The goal of implementing this policy starting on August 5 is to allow people enough time to get tested and receive a negative certificate before entering the state.



The press release mentioned the revenue, medical, and police departments will monitor people's movements and guarantee that only individuals with negative RT-PCR test results enter the state from Kerala. The release also stated that Kerala has seen an increase in instances, and while the state government was taking steps to restrict the spread and it was crucial to assess those who entered Tamil Nadu.

At 13 border checkpoints, the certificates will be verified. Over the last few days, a steeprise in the cases was witnessedin the state, as the decision was made to halt the spread of COVID-19 as soon as possible.

On Sunday, Mr. Subramanian performed an inspection at the Chennai airport. He stated that the purpose of his visit was to observe how foreign and domestic passengers were vetted and examined.

However, people who had received both vaccine doses, a long with the second dose administered 14 days prior to their admission date, should present their vaccination certificate. International travellers travelling from London, Brazil, South Africa, Europe, and West Asia must undergo thermal screening and an RT-PCR test upon arrival, with results arriving in about four hours from the airport lab. Thermal scanning was performed on international travellers from other countries. At Chennai Airport, there are also intentions to build up a laboratory for performing quick RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has restricted pilgrims from entering huge temples in Tamil Nadu, particularly those of Murugan and Amman, till Tuesday.