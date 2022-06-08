Kerala Witnessed Surge In Covid Cases

On Tuesday, the number of Covid cases in the state jumped dramatically, with 2,271 people testing positive. Despite the fact that Kerala has been reporting above 1,000 cases for the past seven days, the daily count has now surpassed 2,000 for the first time in several weeks.



Covid was also responsible for the deaths of two people on the same day, one in Thiruvananthapuram and the other in Alappuzha. With 662 new cases, Ernakulam led the districts, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 416 new infections.



With 274 new cases, the Kottayam district came in third. The state has reported 1,494 Covid cases and two deaths as of Monday. The nationwide Covid tally for Tuesday was 3,714 cases, with a 1.21 percent test positivity rate.

Meanwhile, India recorded 5,233 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,31,90,282, according to the Health Ministry.

In the latest 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was 1.62 percent, whereas the weekly positivity rate was 0.91 percent.