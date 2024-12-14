Key Highlights of India in 2024

2024 is almost coming to an end and it’s time to go back and look at some of the major events that describe India’s journey this year. From groundbreaking political news, cultural events and sports achievements to heartbreaking events, India witnessed some prominent news that grabbed eyeballs nationally as well as globally.

This article highlights the Top stories of India in 2024 including the significant events in India and the biggest Indian headlines in 2024.

Highlights of Indian Politics in 2024

One of the most awaited political events in the country was the Indian General Election 2024. The almost six-week long election had a record voter turnout. On the 4 th of June, the results were declared and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winners. On 9 th June Narendra Modi took his oath as the Prime Minister of India for his third consecutive term.

Sports Achievement in 2024

It was a great year for the Indian Cricket team as well as all Indians as the World Cup comes home after 11 years. India defeated South Africa in a nerve-wracking final over. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the team showcased exceptional performance, leading to nationwide celebrations and a grand welcome upon their return.

India secured six medals – one silver and five bronze at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Highlights included Neeraj Chopra's silver in javelin throw, making him the first Indian to win track and field medals in consecutive Olympics, and the men's hockey team earning a second consecutive Olympic bronze.

Cultural Events in 2024

The historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024. This major event was attended by many prominent figures from various fields.

Another significant event in 2024 was the Diwali celebration at Ayodhya. Ayodhya celebrated a historic Deepotsava by lighting 2.51 million clay oil lamps along the Saryu River and around 1,121 people performing diya rotations setting two Guinness World Records.

Technology Innovations in India in 2024

ISRO successfully launched its first X-Ray polarimeter satellite, XPoSat, on January 1, 2024. The satellite is designed to study the polarization of intense X-ray sources in space, such as black holes, neutron stars, and other high-energy cosmic phenomena. This mission is a significant achievement for ISRO, as it will provide valuable insights into the behaviour and properties of these extreme objects in the universe.

Another proud moment for India was when ISRO’s Aditya L-1 spacecraft on India's first solar mission, successfully entered its final orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

Entertainment and Bollywood News 2024

Bollywood never fails to attract people. Be it a movie release, a Bollywood wedding or awards, people are always interested to know what’s happening. One such major news in 2024 is the official entry of Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to the Oscars.

The Bollywood wedding of stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani grabbed eyeballs.

One of the most talked about weddings which attracted global attention was the Anand-Radhika wedding. It garnered this global attention due to its high-profile guest list which included international celebrities and dignitaries, such as Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Tony Blair, Boris Johnson, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates etc. This star-studded wedding had extensive media coverage.

Tragic Events that affected the nation in 2024

India experienced several tragic events in 2024 that shook the entire world. The Hathras Crowd crush was one such tragic event that was major news in 2024. The tragedy resulted in 121 deaths and over 150 injuries, with women and children comprising the majority of the victims.

Another devastating news was that of Wayanad Kerala which faced catastrophic landslides, resulting in 420 deaths, 397 injuries, and 118 missing persons.

While 2024 was a year of many achievements, it also faced challenges, losses and tragedies. As this year comes to an end, these significant events of 2024 reflect the nation's progress and challenges.