Key Militant Suspect Arrested In Connection With Manipur Violence

In a significant development, Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a primary suspect linked to a series of disruptive activities in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur. The arrest took place in Guwahati on Friday, targeting 34-year-old LS Yosef Chongloi, a native of Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Authorities believe Chongloi holds a high-ranking position within the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a militant group active in the region. Described as the organization's "self-styled Finance Secretary," Chongloi is suspected of masterminding numerous sabotage operations in Manipur and neighboring areas of Assam.

The UKNA, notably, is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in Manipur. Chongloi's alleged activities include orchestrating a bomb attack that destroyed a vital bridge on National Highway-2 in Manipur's Saparmeina in April, as well as coordinating an armed assault on a 10th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Tamenglong district.

Manipur Police, collaborating with Assam authorities, have confirmed the arrest and are expanding their investigation. They revealed that Chongloi was formerly a member of Manipur's Village Defence Force (VDF) but was dismissed in June 2022 due to prolonged unauthorized absence.

Following the arrest, security forces have intensified their operations in Manipur. Joint raids by central agencies and local law enforcement have led to the discovery of various weapons and explosives, including firearms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices, and communication equipment. These were found in Mongbung village, situated in the Jiribam district near the Assam-Manipur border.

This arrest marks a crucial step in addressing the ongoing violence in Manipur, potentially providing valuable insights into the operations of militant groups in the region.