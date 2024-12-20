Kharge complains of aggravation of knee injury

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that the fall aggravated pre-existing knee injuries, which had required surgery. Congress MPs provided him with a chair, and he was eventually assisted back to the House by his colleagues. "With great difficulty and with the support of my colleagues, I limped to the House at 11 am," he noted in his letter to the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla.

He charged the BJP of holding “lathis,” and demanded a probe into the incident.

Expressing serious concern over the violent incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the injured MPs and inquired about their health.

He also demanded a probe into it. On the other hand, the demand for making cctv footage was also increasing.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP MPs stopped the leaders of opposition and other MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha from entering Parliament and condemned the incident. Gehlot said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla should investigate the incident "as soon as possible" and take action against the guilty BJP MPs.

He said it is surprising that the security personnel of Parliament did not intervene during this time and alleged it seems it was a conspiracy of the BJP to divert attention from the issue of insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah.