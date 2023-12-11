Live
Kharge pays tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary and said that he was an integral part of the nation and the Congress party for over five decades, and that he and brought in his deep understanding of myriad subjects to the various Constitutional positions he held.
In a post on X, Kharge said: "'Peace must be our ideology, progress our horizon - Pranab Mukherjee. Remembering the contribution of Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee in nation building."
"He was an integral part of national life, and the Congress party for over five decades, and brought in his wisdom, experience and deep understanding of myriad subjects to the various Constitutional positions he held," Kharge said.
Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017.
In a political career spanning five decades, Mukherjee was a senior leader of the Congress and occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Union government.
Prior to his election as President, Mukherjee was Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012.
He was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019.