Kharge Slams Modi: Critiques and Controversies in Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, unleashed a volley of criticisms towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting exam paper leaks, terror attacks, and other incidents during the NDA's third term. He also emphasized the lack of attention to crucial issues in the President's address and called for reforms in the education system.
In a fervent speech on Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the occurrences under the NDA's third term. Kharge pointed out multiple national incidents including exam paper leaks, terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, and infrastructural failures like the collapse of airport canopies and bridges.
Kharge's criticisms were sharpened as he questioned Modi's claims during election rallies that the past ten years were just a 'trailer'. He listed recent incidents to highlight the issues plaguing the nation, stressing the adverse effects on millions of students due to repeated paper leaks.
Participating in the Rajya Sabha's Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Kharge decried the omission of significant issues like the Manipur situation from the speech. He urged reforms in the education system and demanded an SC-led investigation into the paper leaks, underlining the government's inaction on these matters.