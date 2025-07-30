Kharge tells govt to fix accountability

New Delhi: Launching a volley of attacks on the Centre during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Kharge on Tuesday said "factories of lies" have been set up and demanded that accountability be fixed for repeated intelligence failures.

Extending his condolences to the families of those killed in the Pahalgam attack on April 22, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said members of the treasury benches, in their speeches, have tried to deflect attention from the issues at hand.

"Our history is a long one. The history of the Congress is a long one. Our contribution to nation-building has been immense. There is not one Public Sector Unit that you have set up. You have only set up factories of lies. Then you talk about HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and other PSUs that we have created," Kharge said in Hindi.

Pointing to the 2016 Uri and Pathankot terrorist attacks, the Pulwama attack in 2019 and Pahalgam this year, Kharge alleged that the government has to admit there have been repeated intelligence failures.

"I want to ask the Home Minister, who is responsible for this? If he is responsible, accountability should be fixed... There have been five attacks in Pahalgam alone since the BJP government came to power.