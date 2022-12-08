Khattar greets Indian Army on Armed Forces Flag Day

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar extended greetings to the Indian forces and countrymen on the occasion of 'Armed Forces Flag Day' and commemorated their indomitable courage and contribution to the nation building.



He said that a soldier is always ready to safeguard the nation's borders with his invincible courage and bravery in adverse circumstances.

Saluting the indomitable courage and valour of the soldiers, Sh. Manohar Lal said, "Haryana has a long tradition of soldiers' valour and sacrifice. Before and after independence, the battle-warriors of Haryana have contributed significantly for the defence of the country." He said the way that the country's brave soldiers showed their valour in adverse circumstances in the Kargil war; the whole world recognised the Indian Army's prowess.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to the welfare of the dependents of ex-servicemen and martyrs and is constantly striving for their upliftment. Referring to the visionary 'Agnipath scheme' of the central government, he said, "The scheme would provide a golden opportunity to the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation building. There is special enthusiasm among the youth of the state regarding the scheme."

Contributing to the 'Armed Forces Flag Day Fund' through the officers of the District Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Board in Gurugram, the Chief Minister urged the countrymen to contribute generously to the fund; which is used for the rehabilitation and welfare of the dependents of the brave soldiers, who get martyred or become physically disabled while serving the country.