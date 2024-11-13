Live
- AP Police Issues Notices to Director Ram Gopal Varma Over Controversial Social Media Posts
- SC issues norms on demolitions, says violation will result in prosecution
- Maha election officials seize over Rs 500 crores cash, valuables in Assembly polls season
- Government efficiency 'czar' Musk to cut a lot of waste in US govt: Mark Mobius
- Disgruntled CPI-M veteran E.P. Jayarajan denies autobiography claims
- Over 5 lakh elderly above 70 enroll for Ayushman cards; highest from MP, Kerala
- R.G. Kar financial lapses: Illegal medicine purchase under CBI lens
- 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kashmir Valley
- Amazon Shuts Down Freevee as Prime Video Introduces Ads
- Bengal bypolls: Trinamool leader injured in shootout dies in hospital
Just In
KIMS Installs 3D Digital Mammography Machine
Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has installed Odisha’s first 3D Digital Mammography Machine featuring an integrated...
Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has installed Odisha’s first 3D Digital Mammography Machine featuring an integrated Stereotactic Biopsy System. Unveiled by KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta, the state-of-art technology is set to transform breast cancer diagnosis in the region by enabling early and accurate detection.
The new system, known for its high-resolution imaging capabilities and minimal radiation exposure, offers dual-mode tomosynthesis, an innovative method of capturing breast tissue images from multiple angles. This feature allows clinicians to see a detailed, three-dimensional view of breast structures, significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy.
One of the standout features of this technology is the Image-based Spectrum Conversion (ISC) technology, which enhances image contrast to improve the clarity of dense breast tissue. This is particularly beneficial for patients with higher breast density, as it ensures more accurate screenings and reduces the risk of missed diagnoses.