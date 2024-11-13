KIMS Installs 3D Digital Mammography Machine

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has installed Odisha’s first 3D Digital Mammography Machine featuring an integrated Stereotactic Biopsy System. Unveiled by KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta, the state-of-art technology is set to transform breast cancer diagnosis in the region by enabling early and accurate detection.

The new system, known for its high-resolution imaging capabilities and minimal radiation exposure, offers dual-mode tomosynthesis, an innovative method of capturing breast tissue images from multiple angles. This feature allows clinicians to see a detailed, three-dimensional view of breast structures, significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

One of the standout features of this technology is the Image-based Spectrum Conversion (ISC) technology, which enhances image contrast to improve the clarity of dense breast tissue. This is particularly beneficial for patients with higher breast density, as it ensures more accurate screenings and reduces the risk of missed diagnoses.