KIMS instals advanced digital pathology scanner

Bhubaneswar: In a major leap in precision diagnostics, KIIT, KISS and KIMS Founder Achyuta Samanta on Thursday installed state-of-the-art digital pathology equipment at KIMS. This is the first such equipment in Odisha and will ensure fast and accurate diagnosis. With this, KIMS becomes one of the few institutions in India to integrate fully digitised pathology into routine diagnostic and clinical services.

The new SG60 digital pathology scanner will significantly enhance all types of diagnosis. Through rapid digitisation and automated slide analysis, the equipment will reduce turnaround time for several tests, especially cancer diagnosis, ensuring faster initiation of treatment for patients.

Digital slides are created when glass slides are captured with a scanning device to provide high resolution digital image that can be viewed on computer screen or mobile device. These can be shared over networks using specialised digital pathology software applications. Institutions using similar digital platforms have reported efficiency gains of up to 15–20 per cent per case, thanks to reduced manual handling and streamlined review workflows.

This scanner machine will improve laboratory workflow and connectivity, increase flexibility and efficiency of the workforce. It will also improve turnaround time, especially in complex cancer cases and benefit patients by enabling rapid referral of cases between organisations or across pathology networks.