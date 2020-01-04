Trending :
Home  > News > National

Kiran Bedi gets trolled for sharing fake video from NASA

Kiran Bedi gets trolled for sharing fake video from NASA
Highlights

The Lt Governor of Puducherry shared a video that was supposedly from NASA of the Sun chanting 'Om'

Fake news is a menace that is rife among social media users especially on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Latest to fall prey to one such doctored video was none other than Lt Governor Puducherry and Retd IPS officer, Kiran Bedi. The dynamic officer recently took to her Twitter account to share a video that with a description claiming that, 'The Sun chants OM.' The video further claims that the chants in the video were 'recorded by NASA.'

People immediately believed the video that was morphed and one user responded to the video saying, "Wow! Wow! Wow! OM!!!."

However, the rest of Twitterati did not believe the video and were fast to point out that the video was fake and doctored.

Some even had a funny response to the tweet. One user wrote, "Fake, edited video. In the original video, you can hear Jai Jagdish Hare after om. Please check WhatsApp again." Another user shared the actual video posted by NASA without any sounds.

The tweet triggered a series of funny reactions from Twitterati who trolled the post using various memes and humorous references.




Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Andhra University VC backs BCG committee report, says it is worthy enough4 Jan 2020 10:01 AM GMT

Andhra University VC backs BCG committee report, says it is worthy enough

Chandrababu demands unconditional announcement of Amaravati as capital
Chandrababu demands unconditional announcement of Amaravati as...
Donald Trump claims Soleimani was behind Delhi terror plots
Donald Trump claims Soleimani was behind Delhi terror plots
CM Jagan has no power to move the capital from Amaravati: Kanna Lakshmi Narayana
CM Jagan has no power to move the capital from Amaravati: Kanna...
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar Resigns From Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar Resigns From Maha...


Top