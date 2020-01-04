Kiran Bedi gets trolled for sharing fake video from NASA

Fake news is a menace that is rife among social media users especially on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Latest to fall prey to one such doctored video was none other than Lt Governor Puducherry and Retd IPS officer, Kiran Bedi. The dynamic officer recently took to her Twitter account to share a video that with a description claiming that, 'The Sun chants OM.' The video further claims that the chants in the video were 'recorded by NASA.'

People immediately believed the video that was morphed and one user responded to the video saying, "Wow! Wow! Wow! OM!!!."

However, the rest of Twitterati did not believe the video and were fast to point out that the video was fake and doctored.

Some even had a funny response to the tweet. One user wrote, "Fake, edited video. In the original video, you can hear Jai Jagdish Hare after om. Please check WhatsApp again." Another user shared the actual video posted by NASA without any sounds.

The tweet triggered a series of funny reactions from Twitterati who trolled the post using various memes and humorous references.









