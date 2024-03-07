Kolhu-extracted mustard seed oil contains anti-cancer compound

Haridwar: Patanjali conducted pioneer research on Mustard seed Oil extracted using traditional Indian ‘Kolhu’ methods. This study has been published in the renowned research journal ‘Food Chemistry’, showcasing the presence of Aurantiamide Acetate, a known anti-cancer compound, in Mustard seed oil extracted using ‘Kolhu’ with wooden mortar and pestle. These exciting results demonstrate that ‘Kolhu’ extracted oil could have remarkable ability to prevent cancer and could aid in its treatment. This open access research is now available at the following links:

Swami Ramdev Ji, commenting on this groundbreaking research, emphasised that this goes beyond mere investigations, representing a tangible manifestation of our time-honoured Indian traditions. It unveils how diverse practices ingrained in our traditional daily routines empowered us to combat various ailments, naturally. This research further reinforces the conception that true science does not always mean enormous machinery, but at times, seemingly simple techniques with the great potential to enhance the lives of people.

In India, Patanjali stands as the centre-stone for revitalizing our ancient traditions with modern scientific validation.

The Indian traditional heritage fostered a nature-friendly development that results in a simple healthy lifestyle. This core concept of our centuries old tradition has now been substantiated by modern scientific validation and publications in international research journals. The nature-friendly tradition of extracting Mustard oil using ‘Kolhu’ not only has robust scientific merits; but also serves to conserve nature and revitalize home-grown cow-centric cottage industries, thereby generating local employment and promoting meaningful co-existence with our cows.