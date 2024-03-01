Kolkata: Arrested TMC goonda suspended for 6 years

Kolkata : A lawyer representing Sandeshkhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan was in for some tough talk by the Calcutta High Court. A bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam turned down the advocate's request to raise a bail plea and said it has "no sympathy" for Shahjahan.

The Trinamool Congress strongman was arrested by Bengal police in connection with a mob attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials last month. Later the party suspended him for six years. He is also at the centre of serious allegations levelled by residents of Sandeshkhali, an island in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The Trinamool strongman and his aides have been accused of land grab, extortion and intimidation. Allegations of sexual harassment have also come up. This morning, when his advocate mentioned the anticipatory bail petition, the Chief Justice refused and asked him to return on Monday, when the court will hear the matter next. "Certain observations were made by your Lordships against my client," the lawyer said. Chief Justice Sivagnanam replied, "Wonderful, we were waiting for you."