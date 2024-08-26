Live
- Gokaraju Rangaraju Engineering College Celebrates 24th Graduation Day
- Samoa win Men's T20 WC East Asia-Pacific sub regional qualifier A
- Zaggle Founder Raj P Narayanam Conferred with D.Litt by Punjab’s Chitkara University
- 100 million Customers in India Enjoy Seamless and Rewarding Digital Payments with Amazon Pay UPI
- iPhone 16 to Introduce Action Button: A Rundown of Its Functions
- CCTV recording of last 15 days missing in Badlapur school, says Maha Minister
- 'Shoaib Bashir should look at Nathan Lyon’s bowling', advises Geoffrey Boycott
- UTT 2024: U Mumba aiming to bounce back against Ahmedabad SG Pipers
- Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Partners with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation to Empower 5,000 Youth in the State
- Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Claims Innocence In Lie Detector Test, Contradicting Earlier Confession
Just In
Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Claims Innocence In Lie Detector Test, Contradicting Earlier Confession
- Sanjoy Roy, main suspect in the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, undergoes polygraph test, asserting victim was already dead when he found her.
- CBI finds inconsistencies in his statements.
Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has reportedly made a startling claim during a recent polygraph test. According to sources cited by the Times of India, Roy asserted that the victim was already deceased when he entered the seminar hall where her body was discovered.
This statement contrasts sharply with Roy's initial confession to the Kolkata police, in which he allegedly admitted to the crime. The lie detector test reportedly flagged several of Roy's answers as false or unconvincing, with the accused appearing visibly anxious during the procedure.
As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented various pieces of evidence, Roy offered multiple alibis and maintained his innocence, a stance he has recently adopted despite his earlier confession. He told the polygraph examiners that he fled the scene out of fear upon discovering the body.
However, investigators have pointed out significant inconsistencies in Roy's claims. They note his inability to explain facial injuries or his presence at the crime scene, which was captured on CCTV footage. Physical evidence, including a Bluetooth headset found at the location, also links Roy to the incident.
The victim, a female doctor, was found dead in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9. An autopsy revealed signs of sexual assault and numerous injuries. Roy's psychoanalytic profile, conducted as part of the investigation, described him as a "pervert severely addicted to pornography" with "animal-like instincts."
As the investigation continues, the CBI is working to reconcile Roy's conflicting statements with the evidence at hand. The case has garnered significant public attention, highlighting concerns about safety in medical institutions and the reliability of suspect testimonies.