Kolkata Police Files Case Against BJP MLAs, Including Suvendu Adhikari, For Alleged National Anthem Insult

Kolkata Police has filed a case against 12 BJP MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, accusing them of disrespecting the National Anthem during a protest at the state assembly. The police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The allegations stem from a counter-protest initiated by BJP MLAs, who reportedly chanted "chor chor" (thieves) during a TMC-led demonstration against the withholding of funds for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers.



The situation escalated as the BJP MLAs continued their chants during the national anthem, allegedly without pausing or showing respect. TMC leaders submitted a written complaint to the Speaker of the Bengal Assembly, claiming that the BJP members insulted the national honour during a TMC program. The complaint also accused the BJP MLAs of provoking a breach of peace during the anthem. Following this, the West Bengal Assembly Secretary lodged a formal complaint against the accused BJP members.

In response, Suvendu Adhikari labeled the FIR as illegal, expressing the intention to challenge it in court. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misusing her power in filing the FIR and asserted the BJP's status as a nationalist party. The controversy intensified when Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay suspended Suvendu Adhikari for the entire winter session, citing alleged "objectionable remarks" against him. The political tension between the BJP and TMC continues to escalate in the wake of these developments.