Koraput admin bans night visit to Deomali hilltop

Koraput: In a decisive move to safeguard ecological integrity and ensure public safety at Deomali Hilltop — Odisha’s highest peak — the Koraput district administration has issued an order prohibiting tourist movement at the popular destination between 8 pm and 5 am daily.

The directive, issued on Friday by Koraput Collector-cum-District Magistrate V Keerthi Vasan, invokes Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. The action comes in response to growing concerns over unregulated tourism, particularly during night hours, which has resulted in increased littering and safety risks.

According to the order, tourist movement to and from Deomali Hilltop is now prohibited between 8 pm and 5 am daily. However, the restriction does not apply to tourists with prior bookings in government-run or officially recognised eco-cottages and campsites.

“No individual or group will be allowed to stay overnight in the hilltop area unless explicitly permitted by the district administration,” the order stated. In a bid to combat environmental degradation, single-use plastic at the site has also been banned. Violators will face penalties under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“All tourists must dispose of their waste in designated dustbins, while tour operators and vendors are required to ensure proper waste management and cleanliness,” the order read. It also mandates strict adherence to any additional instructions issued by the Pottangi block administration or local authorities.

Violations of the directive will attract legal action under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the order said. Local environmentalists have lauded the move. “The initiative reflects a growing commitment by the district authorities to promote sustainable tourism while safeguarding one of the region’s most valued natural landmarks,” said Paresh Rath, an environmentalist.

Alongside the new restrictions, the district administration has launched the ‘Clean Deomali, Green Deomali’ campaign — an awareness initiative aimed at preserving the hilltop’s natural beauty amidst a surge in tourist footfall and worsening waste management. Deomali, under Pottangi block, remains one of Odisha’s most visited natural attractions, drawing 4,80,724 visitors in 2024 alone, official sources said.