Koraput: Four die as truck hits bike

Koraput: At least four persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck in Koraput district on Friday, police said.The accident took place on NH-26 near Jabaknadi village under Jeypore Sadar police limits.The accident is suspected to have been caused by dense fog, said Iswar Tandi, Inspector in-charge of Jeypore Sadar police station.

Police sources said that the four persons, all daily labourers, were going to harvest paddy from Boipariguda village to Jeypore when the truck hit their motorcycle from behind.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.