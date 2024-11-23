Live
- Chandrababu Praises Mahayuti Alliance for Maharashtra Assembly Elections win
- Where Drops Define Destiny: The Elite Chronicles of IPC's 30th Revolution
- Aahwahan Foundation Launches “Sapnon Ke Sawari” Initiative to Empower Differently-Abled Individuals
- Are Market-linked Plans Suitable for First-time Investors?
- Vijay to host farmers, landowners who provided venue for TVK’s first meet in TN
- Bengal bypolls: Trinamool candidates declared elected from Naihati, Sitai; leading in other four seats too
- Black Friday 2024: Amazon, Samsung, Sony Discounts Unveiled; More Brands To Join
- UP bypolls: NDA leads in early trends, SP trails behind
- MVA stunned as MahaYuti heads to landslide win in Maharashtra polls
- Trends in Maha and J'khand a reflection of 'Modi magic': BJP
Just In
Koraput: Four die as truck hits bike
Highlights
Koraput: At least four persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck in Koraput district on Friday, police said.The...
Koraput: At least four persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck in Koraput district on Friday, police said.The accident took place on NH-26 near Jabaknadi village under Jeypore Sadar police limits.The accident is suspected to have been caused by dense fog, said Iswar Tandi, Inspector in-charge of Jeypore Sadar police station.
Police sources said that the four persons, all daily labourers, were going to harvest paddy from Boipariguda village to Jeypore when the truck hit their motorcycle from behind.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS