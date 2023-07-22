Kuki community members protest at Jantar Mantar seeking justice if Manipur incidents

New Delhi: The incidents of Manipur had its reflection in Delhi as Kuki community here on Saturday held a protest over the horrific incidents in Manipur at Jantar Mantar.

The protestors held placards, raised slogans demanding justice, hanging the culprits who indulged in violence and other horrible incidents that were witnessed in the state particularly stripping and parading Kuki-Zomi community naked and assaulting her sexually.

Meanwhile, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) also condemned the incident and said that such acts are outrageous, barbaric and inhumane which are unacceptable in a civilized society.

“The fact that these women have to endure the above ordeal and disgrace in the most despicable manner is enough to sent shivers down the spine of every right-thinking individual,” the students’ outfit said in a statement.

The NESO also said that in every conflict or riots, women and children are the most vulnerable and frequently preyed upon.

“Atrocities against helpless women and children including abusing their modesty and dignity at any time and even at war should never be condone and should be condemn by one and all,” it said, while demanding that all culprits involved in the senseless act should be arrested and stringent punishment should be meted out to them.

“The NESO once again urged the different indigenous communities in Manipur and in the entire North East to maintain peace and brotherhood so as to further strengthen the age-old relationship that had been developed over the generations,” it added.