Live
- Corbett FC score last-minute winner over Golazo FC in final of AIFF Futsal Club Championship
- Kharge slams Modi govt over LAC status quo, BJP fires back
- Calcutta Football League 2024: East Bengal FC defeat George Telegraph SC 3-1
- Indian cyber agency finds multiple bugs in Microsoft Edge, alerts users
- 76 roads shut, 69 water supply schemes disrupted in Himachal due to landslides, rainfall
- Justin Bieber performs hit songs at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities
- One killed, 16 injured in explosion at cement factory in Andhra
- Odisha miniature artist crafts eco-friendly two-inch chariot on the commencement of Jagannath Rath Yatra
- Kulgam encounter: Death toll climbs to 8
- Bengaluru FC unveil six new signings in open-training session
Just In
Highlights
The death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to eight on Sunday as security forces recovered bodies of two more terrorists, officials said.
The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages of Kulgam district. "Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site," the officials said.
Two army soldiers, including an elite Para Commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, they said. The anti-militancy operation was going on till last reports came in.
