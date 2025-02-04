Kumbh Mela crosses 35 crore participation mark: Millions take Amruth Snan on Vasantha Panchami

Maha Kumbh Nagar: Millions of devotees thronged Maha Kumbh Nagar from early Sunday to take a holy dip on Vasantha Panchami, the third Amruth Snan of the ongoing Kumbh Mela. The occasion, marking the birthday of Goddess Saraswathi, saw about 16 lakh devotees take a dip by 4 AM on Monday, pushing the overall count past 35 crore. Following the tragic stampede on January 29, which claimed 30 lives and injured 60, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed stringent crowd control measures.

The Prayagraj administration declared Monday a public holiday to manage the influx. Security was ramped up, with Kumbh Mela Special Officer Vijay Kiran Anand joining senior officials Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami. Additional Director General of Police Bhanu Bhaskar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Maha Kumbh) Vibav Krishna were seen on horseback overseeing crowd movement.

Officials ensured smooth dispersal to prevent a recurrence of the Mauni Amavasya incident when eight crore devotees converged at Triveni Sangam. The administration took precautions to prevent overcrowding at any single ghat.

First-time participants marveled at the spiritual vibrancy of Sanathan traditions. Ishitha Mathre from Maharashtra, visiting with her family, praised the arrangements at Sangam Ghat-32 and was fascinated by the Naga Sadhus’ Sobha Yatra. Ballabh Das from Siliguri found the Nirmla Akhara’s participation a unique spiritual experience. Rithvik Saran from Delhi, attending his first Kumbh Mela, remarked on the unity and resilience displayed by devotees from across India and the world.

Sambasiva Rao from Kurnool, visiting with friends, was in awe of the Akharas’ traditions, having previously only seen them in pictures. The diversity and devotion at the Kumbh Mela left a lasting impression on all attendees, reinforcing its spiritual significance and cultural grandeur.

With meticulous planning and heightened security, the Vasantha Panchami Amruth Snan remained incident-free, showcasing the successful efforts of the state and district administration in managing one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.