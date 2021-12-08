'Laal topiwale' a red alert for Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) and cautioned the people of Uttar Pradesh against supporting them saying that those wearing red caps were dangerous for the state.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating fertiliser factory and AIIMS in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home town of Gorakhpur, Modi said the SP wanted to grab power to 'fill' its own coffers, 'release' the terrorists from the jails and give a free hand to the mafia elements. "In laal topi walon ko UP ke logon ke dukh se matlab nahin hai.

Inhe satta chahiye apni tijori bharne ke liye, atankvadiyon ko riha karne ke liye aur mafia ko khuli chooth dene ke liye," (These red cap-wearing people have no concern for the sufferings and pain of common man.

They want power to fill their coffers, release the terrorists from jails and give a free hand to mafia elements), the Prime Minister said. "The red cap is a red alert for UP. It denotes danger," Modi added. Modi accused the previous SP regime of trying to create obstacle in the way of development of the state by not cooperating with the centre on developmental projects.

"The previous government did not want to provide land for the AIIMS. It later gave the land unwillingly," he claimed. He said the SP had deviated from the principles of the socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan. He also said that the Centre and the BJP government in the state continued to work for the development of UP even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is the benefit of the double engine government," he added. Modi, in his speech, heaped praise on Adityanath and said that the latter had been able to improve the law and order situation in the state and instil a feeling of security among the people of the state.