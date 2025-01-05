Lack of genuine political leadership led to Manipur violence: Apex Meitei body

Imphal : An apex civil society organisation (CSO) of the Meitei community in Manipur on Sunday attributed the ethnic conflict in the state to a "lack of genuine political leadership".

Thockhom Somorendro, the Coordinator of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), said that the ethnic crisis in Manipur was a result of a lack of true political leadership.

Criticising both ruling BJP and opposition Congress leaders, he, flanked by other leaders, told the media that they are prioritising party interests over the welfare of the people.

Raising serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Kangpokpi district and overall misgovernance in Manipur, Somorendro criticised the state’s security machinery, and alleged that the Director General of Police and the Security Advisor to the government had shown incompetence in handling the situation.

Despite a mob attacking the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kangpokpi district on January 3, leaving SP Manoj Prabhakar injured, he said that no action was taken against the attackers.

He also highlighted the recent killing of a village volunteer belonging to the Meitei community by security forces and the subsequent arrests of many people defending their communities.

"The security forces actions appeared to be partial and biased. They totally failed to deal with the growing unrest,” the COCOMI leader said.

Referring to the ongoing blockade of National Highway (NH-2) by some organisations, he said that despite a large number of security forces operating in the state, no action was being taken against them.

"A proxy war has been going on in Manipur," he alleged.

Somorendro also alleged that there was widespread corruption in the state and that the people were forced to pay exorbitant amounts for government jobs.

Expressing his frustration, the COCOMI coordinator claimed that the people of Manipur have grown accustomed to corruption as normal, which prevents any progress. He pointed out that the dependence of the people on Ministers and MLAs has created a situation where trust in leadership is virtually non-existent.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has temporarily lifted its indefinite economic blockade on the National Highway (NH-2) and the 24-hour shutdown in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi.

This decision follows an agreement with authorities regarding the deployment of the CRPF personnel in the Saibol region of Lhungtin Subdivision in Kangpokpi district.

The CoTU has issued a warning that if the remaining Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units are not withdrawn from Kuki-Zo community inhabited areas within 48 hours, they will initiate more aggressive protests.