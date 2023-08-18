Live
- Stock of South Indian Bank jumps 6% after RBI approves appointment of new CEO
- Delhi HC upholds order rejecting plea against publishing novelisation of Satyajit Ray's 'Nayak'
- Ladakh: 2 killed, 10 injured in blast in Drass town
- Governor serious on police assault on Tribal women in Hyderabad
- Revanth Reddy puts 17 conditions to ticket aspirants in Telangana elections
- KCR attends top comedian Son's marriage in Hyderabad
- ‘Poor want ear to be heard, shoulder to support’: Congress on Rahul’s meeting with Rameshwar
- All time high applications sold for Wine Shops in Telangana
- Rahul Gandhi interacts with youth in Leh, alleges BJP, RSS placing their people in key institutions
- Sitharaman to attend G20 finance & health ministerial meeting in Gandhinagar tomorrow
Two people were killed and 10 others injured on Friday in a blast in Kargil’s Drass town.
Srinagar: Two people were killed and 10 others injured on Friday in a blast in Kargil’s Drass town.
Official sources said that a blast occurred at the scrap site in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass town on Friday evening in which two people were killed and 10 others were injured.
“The injured have been shifted to sub-district hospital in Drass town for treatment. A case has been registered in the incident and investigation has been started to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion”, sources said.
Sources said that the blast mostly likely occurred when some scrap collectors/dealers fiddled with the scrap that could have resulted in some unexploded old shell going off.
