Lakhpat: How CM Modi restored a sacred Sikh heritage site after 2001 quake

New Delhi: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi Archives shared a lesser-known chapter from Kutch’s history -- how Lakhpat, a near–abandoned town at the north-western edge of Gujarat, regained prominence as a revered Sikh pilgrimage site through efforts led by Narendra Modi during his tenure as then Chief Minister of the state.

The historic town of Lakhpat, overlooking the Great Rann of Kutch, holds a special place in Sikh history.

Once a thriving port, it has remained largely deserted for nearly two centuries -- yet it continues to draw devotees because Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is believed to have stayed here during his travels.

The spot later became known as Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib, which preserves some of his sacred belongings.

However, the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat left the gurdwara in ruins.

At that time, Narendra Modi -- then not the Chief Minister but serving as a volunteer in Kutch -- was deeply moved by the damage.

Sharing the memory later, he said: “In Kutch, there is a gurdwara in Lakhpat where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji stayed. The 2001 earthquake severely damaged it, and it affected me deeply. I was working as a volunteer then. Nine months later, when I became Chief Minister, the first thing I resolved was to rebuild the gurdwara -- exactly as it was before.”

His restoration approach was rooted in authenticity and heritage preservation.

“The question was how to restore it with complete originality. We sourced the same kind of soil and construction materials. Skilled artisans were brought from Rajasthan, and the structure was rebuilt in its exact original form,” he recalled.

The meticulous restoration earned global recognition. In 2004, Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib received the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Conservation Award for excellence in heritage preservation -- a tribute to the cultural, spiritual and historical legacy it represents.

Today, the restored gurdwara stands not only as a symbol of devotion to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, but also as a message of unity, inclusivity, and harmony -- values central to his teachings.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, one of the most significant festivals for the Sikh community, marks the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.