Lakhpati Didi scheme is changing lives of women: President Murmu

Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that schemes like Lakhpati Didi are changing the lives of women.

“The history of the tribal society of Rajasthan is glorious. There were tribal warriors in Maharana Pratap's army. Tribal mothers, sisters and husbands happily sent off their sons to protect and serve the motherland. Women of tribal society are progressing. Schemes like Lakhpati Didi are changing the lives of women,” the President said in Beneshwar Dham, Jaipur while participating in the Lakhpati Didi Conference as a chief guest.

Addressing a gathering of tribal women associated with various Self Help Groups of Rajasthan at Beneshwar Dham, the President said that India has resolved to become self-reliant but can be self-reliant only when every unit of India becomes self-reliant.

She said that the Self Help Groups are not only providing working capital but also doing commendable work in creating human capital and social capital.

The President said that people from other sections of the society can learn a lot from the tribal society. “Tribal communities have set good examples of self-governance. We can learn from them how to live joyfully in harmony with nature. We can learn from them to live with minimal resources, without harming nature. We can also learn about women empowerment,” the President said.

The President said that the entire society has to make efforts to implement the idea of women-led development.

“Education and skill development should be promoted among women,” the President said.

She expressed confidence that women will play a leading role in making India a developed nation.

President Murmu was on a two-day tour to Rajasthan.

