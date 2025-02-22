Lalu Raj won't return in Bihar, claims Giriraj Singh

Patna: Refuting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that his party will form government in the state after the 2025 Assembly elections, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh said on Saturday "Lalu rule" would never return in Bihar.

Talking to media persons, Union Minister Singh said: "Tejashwi Yadav is claiming to form the next government. It is like he is cooking his own Pua (a traditional sweet dish)", suggesting that he is daydreaming.

He said that the government is elected by the people who are conscious enough not to opt for Lalu rule in Bihar again.

This sharp reaction came after Tejashwi claimed that the RJD would form the next government in Bihar.

The former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi, also claimed that the BJP had multiple factions in the state.

Referring to former Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh's recent comments about "internal conspiracies" in the party, Tejashwi alleged that the party is deeply divided.

RK Singh claimed he was defeated in the Lok Sabha election due to the conspiracy of his party leaders.

Giriraj Singh dismissed the claim, stating: "There is only one faction in our party, and that is the Bhartiya Janata Party."

When asked about opposition leaders questioning the Kumbh Mela, Giriraj Singh strongly criticised them, saying, "Abusing Sanatan Dharma is not right."

Leaders like Lalu Prasad and West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee raised questions on Maha Kumbh.

Lalu Prasad had earlier said that Maha Kumbh is useless and West Bengal CM termed Maha Kumbh as "Mritu Kumbh".

Both these opposition leaders were referring to the stampede in Sangam in Prayagraj and at New Delhi railway station which claimed several lives.

During the Mauni Amawasya, 30 persons lost their lives and over 100 persons were injured in Prayagraj.

Eighteen people, including five children, were killed and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which was caused by a sudden surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway.

The remarks of Giriraj Singh come at a time when Bihar politics is heating up, with RJD and BJP-JDU alliances gearing up for a fierce battle in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.



