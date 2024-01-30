Live
Just In
Lalu, Tejashwi, Hemant Soren looted money of poor people: Nityanand Rai
MoS Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Hemant Soren have looted the money of poor people that is why the central agency is questioning them.
“CBI had taken action against Lalu even before the BJP government. Taking the lands for jobs of poor people is a big crime that is why action has been initiated against him and his family,” Rai said.
He said that if anyone thinks that he is special and has high post and that action will not be taken against him or her is wrong. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that Rahul Gandhi is responsible for bringing Lalu Prasad Yadav to a grave situation.
“He will not be able to contest any election now. The IRCTC scam had taken place during the Congress government and the CBI filed a case against him during Manmohan Singh government,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.