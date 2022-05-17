LAMP workshop held at Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela: A three-day Leadership and Management Primer (LAMP) workshop was held at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). The guest faculty members were Dr Shoeb Ahmed, former Director (SAIL) and CMD of Impetus Exim Pvt Ltd and Vivek M Albuquerque, CEO & co-founder of Louis Allen International in India. The executives at the CGM and GM level attended.

Addressing the participants, S R Suryawanshi, ED (works) thanked the faculty members for dealing with important aspects of leadership and management required for taking the plant to greater heights.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, he urged all to work on different components of the workshop for making RSP a better place to work with enhanced performance and productivity.

P K Satpathy, ED (P&A), stressed on making the best use of the learning acquired in the session for improving the systems and process, relationship and ownership for better business and commercial prospects.

The main objective of the workshop was to address key aspects of management leadership conundrum in terms of articulation and subsequent application in the workplace. It was aimed at improving skills in system thinking and developing management leadership skills, relationships, process improvement, personal accountability, delegation, motivation, attitude and control. The subjects covered were five-way management system, developing relationship and universals of the Allen Management System.