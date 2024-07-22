Law and order seems to have collapsed, says Naveen

Bhubaneswar : The first session of the 17th Odisha Assembly started on a stormy note with the BJD and the Congress boycotting Governor Raghubar Das's address to the House on Monday over alleged inaction against his son despite allegations of him assaulting an official at the Puri Raj Bhavan.

As soon as the House assembled, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik raised the issue of breakdown of law and order in the State and led a walkout of the party lawmakers. The BJD members were followed by Congress MLAs who also staged a walkout led by its legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Patnaik said, "My party and I were disappointed to find that the present government has not taken action against the Governor's son who had meted out violence to a government officer. We were deeply shocked by this. Law and order seems to have collapsed in our State."