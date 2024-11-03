Lawyers in Delhi to abstain from work on Monday

New Delhi: Condemning “brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad by the police on the direction of district judge”, the advocates of the national capital have decided to abstain from work on Monday.

After an emergent meeting was convened on Sunday, the Coordination Committee of all Bar Associations of Delhi said that a “heinous act of violence” against a member of the Bar cannot be tolerated.

“We stand united in demanding justice and accountability. We urge all lawyers to participate in abstain from work to show solidarity with the affected lawyer and to protest against police brutality at the direction of the district judge. Let us come together and raise our voices against this injustice,” the Coordination Committee said.

Reportedly, lawyers of Allahabad High Court have also resolved to abstain from work on November 4 to demonstrate “concern and deep pain on the brutal attack on lawyers” in the courtroom in Ghaziabad.

Bar Association Ghaziabad has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Allahabad High Court seeking an impartial and independent enquiry into the incident, where “brute and atrocious force” was used upon lawyers inside the courtroom of the district judge.

The PIL said that the “absolutely false and frivolous” justification of protecting the district judge was given by the police for using brutal force and an independent enquiry/investigation is warranted for unearthing the truth.

In a resolution passed on Wednesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) condemned the lathi charge on advocates in Ghaziabad and sought an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court.

The SCBA said that compensation should be paid to the injured advocates and measures should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Further, it called upon the Bar Council of India (BCI) and all other State Bar Councils to take necessary steps to protect the rights of advocates and to ensure that they are able to discharge their duties without fear of intimidation or harassment.