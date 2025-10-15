Laxmi puja pandals not disabled-friendly in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The splendour of Dhenkanal’s Gajalaxmi puja this year is undeniable, with each pandal reportedly spending upwards of Rs 10-50 lakh on decoration and immersion ceremonies. While some showcase gigantic silver backdrops weighing up to 100 kg, others feature eco-conscious designs using recycled plastic. Yet, amid such magnificence, a glaring omission remains, that is, accessibility, especially for people with physical disabilities, known as Divyangs.

Not a single pandal has provisions for persons with physical disabilities. Without disability-friendly ramps, these elaborate structures have become barriers rather than gateways to devotion. The swelling crowds further compound the problem, making it nearly impossible for Divyangs to approach the sanctum.

Several individuals with disabilities were seen waiting outside pandals, hoping for assistance that never came. While organisers claim that special visiting hours are allotted for differently-abled devotees, many visitors say these promises are hollow.

“There were no volunteers, no wheelchairs, no ramps, just words,” said Rabindra Nayak, a frustrated differently-abled devotee who came from nearby village.

Although some organisers claim they received no formal complaints and therefore did not take any action, the public has a different perspective. “In an era where inclusivity is both a civic duty and a moral obligation, the absence of such basic accessibility takes away the festive spirit for a segment of society that deserves to be part of the celebration,” said Devdutta Patnaik , a social activist.

“We will surely address this issue next year and ensure that no person with disability is deprived of seeking blessings from Maa Laxmi,” said Rudra Narayan Tripathy, president of Joint Puja Committee. The administration has made arrangement for senior citizens who can move on the vehicle at day time.

As Dhenkanal’s Laxmi puja grows bigger each year, it is to be expected that puja committees and authorities will proactively fix shortcomings. Until then, for many Divyangs, the opportunity for ‘darshan’ will remain a distant dream. Locals said the administration should make arrangements ahead of decoration works as decoration encroaches upon main road inconveniencing thousands of people.