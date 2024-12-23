Laxminarayan College gets NAAC B+ accreditation

Jharsuguda : Jharsuguda’soldest institution, Laxminarayan College, has been awarded NAAC B+ accreditation bringing joy to everyone associated with the college as well as the education enthusiasts and intellectuals of the district.

A NAAC peer team, chaired by Ashok Singh, former professor of Banaras Hin-du University and retired Vice Chancellor of Ambikapur University, conducted a thorough evaluation of the college on December 9 and 10. The team includ-ed Sharad Chandra, Economics Professor at Goa Business Management School, as the coordinator, and Rajiv Kumar, Principal and Physics Professor at Punjab Sanatan College, as a member. During the visit, the team assessed all aspects of the college’s achievements and development. They held discussions with Snehalata Mishra (Principal), Tapan Kumar Barik (IQAC Coordinator), Swarnamayi Purohit (NAAC Coordi-nator), Balvinder Kaur (President of the Governing Body and former Principal), current students and alumni association members. The team expressed satis-faction with the progress made by the college over the past five years. The news of the B+ accreditation was announced on Friday during a meeting of the top NAAC committee in Bangalore, leading to celebrations at the col-lege. Principal Snehalata Mishra congratulated everyone involved and ex-tended her best wishes to the residents of Jharsuguda.