Leaves Of Punjab Police Cancelled Till Baishakhi

Punjab police officers has been cancelled till April 14, i.e., one week from today. Due to a state-wide high alert for the celebration of Baishakhi, the new year, all leave forofficers has been cancelled till April 14, i.e., one week from today.



Amritpal Singh, a fugitive radical Sikh leader, has been pleading with Shri Akal Takht Sahib to host a "Sarbat Khalsa" to talk about Sikh concerns. He has asked that the "Sarbat Khalsa" meeting be held in Bathinda, Punjab on April 14 in honour of Baisakhi from the top Sikh authority, Akal Takht.



In a memo to the officials, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav reportedly stated that all gazetted and non-gazetted officers' leaves had been cancelled until further notice. All previously approved leaves are now void, and the heads have been instructed to hold off on approving any new leaves until April 14.

Giani Harpreet Singh, the jathedar of the Akal Takhth, scheduled a three-day annual gathering at Takht Damdama Sahib on Thursday to commemorate Baisakhi.

According to a representative of the Akal Takht, there is a clear distinction between the yearly congregation and "Sarbat Khalsa," which is what Amritpal Singh demanded of the Sarbat Khalsa. This gathering is to commemorate Baisakhi.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab De, has been missing since March 18. Despite this, he has released two videos and one audio clip. It was also widely rumoured that he would surrender before Baisakhi at the Golden Temple or another temple.