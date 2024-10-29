Left Front-Cong seat-sharing arrangement to continue in future: CPI-M

Kolkata: CPI-M politburo member and the party’s state secretary Md Salim said on Tuesday that the absence of a sharing arrangement between CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress for the forthcoming bypolls in West Bengal does not mean that both the parties have sealed future dialogues.

“Mutual dialogues with Congress for seat-sharing arrangements for the bypolls did not start in time. Congress West Bengal chief recently took over. Recently, there was a discussion between us. In future, such dialogues on such seat-sharing agreements will continue,” he said.

He added that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) are arch-opponents in Kerala.

“However, rivalry there (Kerala) will not be a barrier for the continuing Left Front-Congress dialogues on seat sharing arrangement in West Bengal,” added Salim.

He said that there had been occasions before when the Left contested against Congress in Kerala but at the same time both the parties had an understanding in West Bengal.

“Such arrangements are state-specific,” Salim said.

Of the six Assembly constituencies, the Left Front has a seat-sharing arrangement with the All India Secular Front (AISF) and CPI(M-L).

While Left Front candidates are contesting from Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Madarihat in Alipurduar district, Taldangra in Bankura district and Medinipur in West Midnapore district, AISF is contesting for Haroa and CPI(M-L) from Naihati, both being in North 24 Parganas district.

Congress has fielded candidates from all the six constituencies making it a four-cornered contest.

The bypolls are scheduled for November 13 in West Bengal while the counting will be held on November 23.