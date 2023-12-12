Live
Just In
Legal Action Against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut For Allegedly Defamatory Article Against PM Modi
- Yavatmal Police initiates legal proceedings against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut following a complaint by BJP Yavatmal convener Nitin Bhutada.
- Raut, the executive editor of 'Saamana,' is accused of writing a contentious article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to charges under IPC sections 153 (A), 505 (2), and 124 (A).
Yavatmal Police has filed a case against Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), following a complaint by Nitin Bhutada, BJP Yavatmal convener. The complaint alleges that Raut authored a controversial article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party's publication 'Saamana.' According to news agency PTI, Raut, who serves as the executive editor of 'Saamana,' is accused of writing the objectionable article on December 11.
Nitin Bhutada, in his complaint, contends that Raut's article violates several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) (2), and 124 (A) (attempts to bring into hatred or contempt). The case has been registered at Umarkhed police station, citing charges related to promoting enmity between different groups and other offenses.