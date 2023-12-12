Legal Action Against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut For Allegedly Defamatory Article Against PM Modi

Yavatmal Police has filed a case against Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), following a complaint by Nitin Bhutada, BJP Yavatmal convener. The complaint alleges that Raut authored a controversial article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party's publication 'Saamana.' According to news agency PTI, Raut, who serves as the executive editor of 'Saamana,' is accused of writing the objectionable article on December 11.



Nitin Bhutada, in his complaint, contends that Raut's article violates several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) (2), and 124 (A) (attempts to bring into hatred or contempt). The case has been registered at Umarkhed police station, citing charges related to promoting enmity between different groups and other offenses.