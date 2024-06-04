LeT commander among 2 killed in J&K

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi said the ultras -- identified as Riyaz Dar and Rayees Dar -- were killed in the exchange of firing during a cordon and search operation in Nihama area of the south Kashmir district. Riyaz Dar was a "commander" of the banned LeT and was wanted in several terror cases.

