Live
- Modi must respect people’s verdict, resign: Congress
- BJP picks Naidu as NDA convenor
- ‘Placebo’ surgery not a cruel trick, can be very effective
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
- Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
- Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
- Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
- Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
- Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
- Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
Just In
LeT commander among 2 killed in J&K
Highlights
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in...
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi said the ultras -- identified as Riyaz Dar and Rayees Dar -- were killed in the exchange of firing during a cordon and search operation in Nihama area of the south Kashmir district. Riyaz Dar was a "commander" of the banned LeT and was wanted in several terror cases.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS