Let us maintain dignity of pilgrimage sites: Modi

Referring to the filth being spread by some pilgrims during the ongoing 'Char-Dham Yatra' in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people to maintain dignity of these pilgrimage sites.

In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister pointed out that thousands of devotees are reaching every day at 'Char-Dham' and especially in Kedarnath. "People are sharing happy experiences of their 'Char-Dham Yatra'. But, I have also seen that some devotees are also very sad because of the filth being spread by some pilgrims in Kedarnath. Many people have expressed their views on social media as well," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that going on a holy pilgrimage and coming across a heap of filth there is not right. "In the midst of these complaints, one is getting to see many good pictures too. Where there is faith, there is also creation and positivity. There are many devotees who are worshiping in the Dham of Baba Kedar, as well as performing the sadhna of cleanliness," Prime Minister said.

He mentioned that some devotees are cleaning near the place of stay, while others are cleaning garbage along the travel route. "Many organisations and voluntary organisations are also working there along with the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign team. Just as a pilgrimage is important here; equally important is 'teertha sewa' as has been mentioned and I would also say that without 'teertha sewa', a pilgrimage is also incomplete. There are many people in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand who are engaged in the 'sadhana' of cleanliness and service," he said.

The Prime Minister appealed that wherever we go, let us maintain the dignity of these pilgrimage sites. "Purity, cleanliness and a pious environment, we should never forget these and for that, it is imperative that we abide by the resolution of cleanliness. A few days later, the world will celebrate June 5 as 'Environment Day'. We should run positive environment campaigns around us and this is a never ending task. This time, you should join everyone together -- you should certainly make some effort for cleanliness and tree plantation. Plant a tree yourself and inspire others too," he said.

