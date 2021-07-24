Top
LG empowered Delhi commissioner to detain under NSA Act

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has issued a notification. He has empowered the Delhi Police Commissioner to detain anyone under the National Security Act (NSA) till October 18.

In the notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to the Delhi Police Commissioner, 'In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the National Security Act, 1980, the Lieutenant Governor has directed that, during July 19 to October 18, the Delhi Police Commissioner may also exercise the power to detain.'

This order of the Governor has come before the Independence Day. If a person is a threat to the security and law and order of the country, then he/can be kept in preventive custody for months.At the same time, Delhi Police says that these are regular orders.

