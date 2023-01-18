LG not my headmaster: Kejriwal's jibe at Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday used the Hindi proverb "begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana" to hit out at LG VK Saxena, questioning his authority with a "he is not my headmaster" jibe.

Addressing the Delhi assembly on the issue of the LG's alleged interference in his government's work, Kejriwal even claimed that Saxena told him during their meeting last week that the BJP won 104 seats in MCD polls because of him. Kejriwal's comments came a day after he led a march to LG's office from Delhi Vidhan Sabha to protest against his alleged interference in the functioning of the AAP government.

Kejriwal alleged that Saxena suffers from a "feudal mindset" and does not want good education for poor children in the city. "Not even my teachers checked my homework as the LG scrutinises my files. The LG is not my headmaster. People have elected me as chief minister," he said. Last week on Friday, Kejriwal had met Saxena and following the meeting. The chief minister alleged that Saxena had called the 2018 Supreme Court judgement "a mere opinion" after Kejriwal had told him that it said that LG has no independent decision-making authority. Reiterating those allegations, Kejriwal further claimed the LG told him during the meeting that the BJP won 104 seats in the MCD polls because of him and that the saffron party would win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the next general elections.

Talking about how LG twice objected to the proposal of his government of sending teachers to Finland, he said Saxena said teachers can be trained in India. The chief minister alleged that the LG "suffered from a feudal mindset and doesn't want that the poor children in Delhi get good education".

"I was a good student... My school teachers did not check my homework the way LG is checking -- this spelling is wrong or the handwriting is not good. He is not my headmaster. Who is LG, where has he come from? He is sitting on our heads. Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana (a stranger who takes too much interest in the affairs of others)," lashed Kejriwal. The chief minister said he has the mandate of two crore people of Delhi but who is LG. "I told him during the meeting: ''I have been chosen by the people of Delhi. I asked him who has chosen you. He said that I have been appointed by the President," he said. Kejriwal compared LG to the Viceroys that were appointed during British rule. "Viceroy used to say: You bloody Indians don''t know how to govern! Today LG is saying: You Dilwallas don''t know how to govern!" he added. Continuing the attack, Kejriwal questioned LG whether he will decide where we should send our children to study?