LG office has refused to give timely appointment to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Amid a power tussle between Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the AAP dispensation, government sources claimed on Tuesday that the LG office has "refused" to give "timely appointment" to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting.



No immediate reaction was available from the LG office to the claim made by Delhi government sources. The LG had written to Kejriwal on Monday inviting him for a meeting to discuss governance-related issues, amid differences between the two sides. Kejriwal had accepted the invitation in a letter to Saxena, saying "I will fix up a convenient time with your office."

"The LG had yesterday invited the chief minister for discussion over the existing conflict over governance powers. But the LG office refused to give a timely appointment to the chief minister saying the LG is very busy and cannot meet before Friday," one of the sources said. Kejriwal had earlier questioned the LG over the appointments of the presiding officer and aldermen of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Haj Committee members by him, saying if his role as the "administrator" of Delhi meant "bypassing" the elected government.