Light intensity quake hits Jammu and Kashmir, no casualty reported

Jammu: A light intensity earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, though no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

A statement issued by the disaster management office said, a slight intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred in J&K at 5.08 a.m. on Thursday.

"The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 32.7 degrees north and longitude 75.4 degrees east. The epicentre was in Udhampur area in J&K.

"The depth was 5.0 kms inside the earth's crust", the statement said.

No report of any casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere so far.

