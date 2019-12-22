Live updates: PM Narendra Modi's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls today by addressing a...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls today by addressing a mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM Modi's rally today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Sources in the BJP claimed that an estimated two lakh attendees from across the north India are coming to the event aboard 3,000 buses. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the mega rally around 12:45 pm.
Live Updates
- 22 Dec 2019 9:46 AM GMT
Will do everything for peace, security of nation: PM Modi
- 22 Dec 2019 9:46 AM GMT
Prime Minister Modi asserted that Congress and its allies cannot digest India's growing ties with the Muslim world.
Congress and its supporters are also disturbed by the fact that why PM Modi is respected in the world and especially, in Muslim countries: PM Modi #DilliChaleModiKeSaath— BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2019
- 22 Dec 2019 9:45 AM GMT
Muslim countries released many Indian prisoners, Saudi increased Hajj quota: PM Modi
- 22 Dec 2019 9:45 AM GMT
CMs ares sworn under oath to uphold a law: PM Modi on CAA
- 22 Dec 2019 9:44 AM GMT
They supported Article 370 but oppose CAA: PM Modi slams opposition
- 22 Dec 2019 9:44 AM GMT
Opposition wants to do vote bank politics: PM Modi
- 22 Dec 2019 9:44 AM GMT
What has led Mamata didi to change tune and spread lies: PM Modi on CAA
They turned overnight. All the love and sensibility blew out of thin air.— BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2019
The votes were in danger and thus, these political leaders had to change their tune: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/FGvrgFLJfk
- 22 Dec 2019 9:43 AM GMT
Mamata wanted UN referendum on CAA: PM Modi
- 22 Dec 2019 9:43 AM GMT
Ashok Gehlot demanded citizenship for refugees: PM Modi
- 22 Dec 2019 9:43 AM GMT
Don't discriminate between Pak intruders and fleeing refugees, says PM Modi
Infiltrators never come in light. They never ask for help from the police, never give interviews and just hide. They live via corrupt means through agents.— BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2019
Refugees never hide their identities and infiltrators never reveal themselves: PM Modi #DilliChaleModiKeSaath