Live updates: PM Narendra Modi's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls today by addressing a mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM Modi's rally today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Sources in the BJP claimed that an estimated two lakh attendees from across the north India are coming to the event aboard 3,000 buses. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the mega rally around 12:45 pm.