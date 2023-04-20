Lizard Discovered In The Breakfast Of Female Students In The Hospital In Bihar

A dead lizard was discovered in the breakfast of at least 40 female students at Bihar's Gaya Residential School, which led them fell ill and require hospitalisation. After a health checkup, they were all subsequently sent back to school.



The girl pupils of Magra's Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School received potato curry and roti for breakfast on Wednesday, per the reports. A few fragments of the dead lizard's body were discovered in their breakfast as it was being prepared.

80 of the school's female students reportedly received the same food. The girls were passing out in a condition of unconsciousness and the school had become chaotic by the time the lizard was discovered. The medical staff of Dumaria Primary Health Center was informed of this information right away. 24 of the sick girls were hastily transported to the Dumaria Government Hospital, where eight of them received treatment after being admitted because of their critical conditions.

Meanwhile, Narendra Tripathi, the head of Kasturba Vidyalaya, revealed the details of the incident and claimed that the kids' quick onset of vomiting followed their midday lunch. Some youngsters claimed to be feeling drunk. 24 female students were then brought to the Dumariya Government Hospital for better care.

Parents who arrived at the hospital following the incident said that the school administration's neglect caused the girl students to become unwell. They identified the Kasturba Vidyalaya Magra warden. Nevertheless, refuted all allegations and insisted that nothing had occurred.