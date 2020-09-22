10 Chhattisgarh districts under lockdown

Lockdown in Chhattisgarh: Ten districts in Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, have been put under lockdown from Monday amid spike in COVID-19 cases in these districts. The State capital -- which has been reporting 900-1,000 daily cases -- has been declared a containment zone.



Raipur, which is among the worst-hit districts, has been reporting a high number of infections.

"Raipur district has so far reported over 26,000 COVID-19 cases and 900-1000 cases are being recorded daily. To break the chain of transmission, it has become necessary to declare the entire district a containment zone. Inter-district borders in Raipur will remain sealed during this duration," the order issued by Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan said.

All Central, state and semi government as well as private offices will remain closed, though government staff engaged in prevention and control of COVID-19 will continue to work as earlier, it said. No public meeting or rally will be allowed during the period, it said.