X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

10 Chhattisgarh districts under lockdown

Lockdown in Chhattisgarh
x

10 Chhattisgarh districts under lockdown

Highlights

Lockdown in Chhattisgarh: Ten districts in Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, have been put under lockdown from Monday amid spike in COVID-19 cases in these districts. The State capital -- which has been reporting 900-1,000 daily cases -- has been declared a containment zone.

Lockdown in Chhattisgarh: Ten districts in Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, have been put under lockdown from Monday amid spike in COVID-19 cases in these districts. The State capital -- which has been reporting 900-1,000 daily cases -- has been declared a containment zone.

Raipur, which is among the worst-hit districts, has been reporting a high number of infections.

"Raipur district has so far reported over 26,000 COVID-19 cases and 900-1000 cases are being recorded daily. To break the chain of transmission, it has become necessary to declare the entire district a containment zone. Inter-district borders in Raipur will remain sealed during this duration," the order issued by Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan said.

All Central, state and semi government as well as private offices will remain closed, though government staff engaged in prevention and control of COVID-19 will continue to work as earlier, it said. No public meeting or rally will be allowed during the period, it said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X